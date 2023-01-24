The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth's 88.9 warned to comply with broadcasting rules

By Newsroom
Updated January 24 2023 - 3:10pm, first published 3:00pm
88.9 FM has been broadcasting in the Tamworth region since 1982. Picture by Gareth Gardner

Tamworth community radio station 88.9FM says it has already addressed a number of issues, which led to it being put on notice by the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA), including its volunteer presenting hours.

