The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Gunnedah Hospital reassures pregnant women birthing services still available despite loss of permanent position

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated January 24 2023 - 10:35am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The hospital is urging women to still present for birth at Gunnedah. Picture from file

HUNTER New England Health is working to allay any fears services will be cut from the maternity unit at Gunnedah's hospital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.