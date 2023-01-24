The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Regional Council announces roll out of smart water meters in March, Taggle contracted for installation

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
January 24 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth Regional Council mayor Russell Webb with the new smart water meters. Picture by Peter Hardin

HOW much water does your household use?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.