Armed man dies at Tenterfield Police Station after being shot by police, critical incident investigation established

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated January 19 2023 - 8:42pm, first published 8:30pm
The Tenterfield Police Station has been cordoned off as a crime scene. Picture from file

A MAN has died after he was shot by police at a New England police station.

