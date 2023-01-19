A MAN has died after he was shot by police at a New England police station.
The 48-year-old man died at Tenterfield Police Station on Thursday night from his injuries, after he allegedly pointed a gun at officers.
Police claim the man went to the station in Molesworth Street, in the middle of town, about 5.45pm and pointed a firearm at New England officers.
He was subsequently shot by police, a NSW Police spokesperson confirmed.
Officers tried desperately to save him, along with ambulance paramedics who were called to the station.
"Despite the efforts of responding police and NSW Ambulance paramedics, the man died at the scene," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
The station has been declared a crime scene, and cordoned off, and dozens of police are en route to the area to piece together the events.
Senior New England police are already at the crime scene.
Senior police have declared a critical incident with an independent investigation now established to piece together the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
The investigation will be led by the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad who are travelling to Tenterfield on Thursday night.
The homicide squad will examine the actions of the police involved, as well as the discharge of a police firearm, and the events leading up to it.
"That investigation will be subject to independent review," the NSW Police spokesperson said.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
