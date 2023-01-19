CROWDS were hot on the 'tail' of the police horses who reined in attention as they clip-clopped through the streets of Tamworth - but one might be even more recognisable than you realised.
The mounted officers and their steeds - Angus, Monty, Tobruk and Prince - were from one of the several specialised units deployed to Tamworth for the country music festival operation.
They've since gone back to the city but another four horses and officers from the mounted unit will be on the beat for the closing weekend.
Oxley Superintendent Bruce Grassick told the Leader while police are on hand to help, positive interactions were also important.
"Community engagement has been one of our key considerations from day one of the operation," he said.
"It's been important that police have been engaging with all the people involved in the event ... not only the people that have made their way into the Tamworth community to enjoy the festival, but also the locals."
Herds of people were keen to see them, and police horse Tobruk was a brush with fame.
The 12-year-old former racehorse became globally recognised and raked in gifts from bleeding hearts after a photograph of him with a COVID-19 protester in Sydney in July 2021 went viral around the world.
"It was great to have a celebrity in town with Tobruk, and he is part of that workforce here with us," Superintendent Grassick said.
He told the Leader Tobruk was "very unassuming" and just went about his job with his pony pals Angus, Monty and Prince.
People might also have been able to spot cops on dirt bikes, pushbikes, police dogs, officers from the riot squad and the operational support group, as well as highway patrol, uniformed and plain-clothed officers.
The police operation involves 200 extra officers across 10 days, wrapping up on January 22 with the festival, while the road operation ends the next day.
"It's important that we have all available resources to assist the operation," Superintendent Grassick said.
Police have praised the good behaviour of crowds, but have been able to act swiftly in making a few minor arrests.
NSW Police recruiters will be set up on Saturday and Sunday outside Sonny's Bakery on Peel Street for anyone interested in having a chat.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
