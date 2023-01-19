A COUPLE packing their car out the front of their house to go away were left stranded when a thief jumped into the front seat and took off in an early-morning theft.
The shocked residents in Blake Street in Armidale had been going back and forth loading goods into their car for a trip about 5.45am on Wednesday when the thief swooped.
The Hyundai iMax station wagon was dumped a short time later and found abandoned on the bike track near the Girraween area. It has been towed for forensic examination.
"The keys were in the ignition and the owners have gone back in to the house to lock the windows and doors when the theft occurred," New England Inspector Darren Williams told the Leader.
He said although it was extremely quick and unlucky, it was a timely reminder "to keep cars locked and valuables out of sight".
"People are out and about an up to no good, so we just need locals to be a little more vigilant," Inspector Williams said.
"Anyone that saw that iMax being driven early on Wednesday morning is urged to give us a call."
A silver Holden Cruz was also stolen and taken on a joyride in the early hours of Tuesday.
Police said the car was stolen from Wiggan Avenue between 4.45am and 8.10am, and then found dumped in Dumaresq Street.
A man is also counting his losses after his car was broken into on Kentucky Street.
Sometime between 8pm on Tuesday and 7am on Wednesday, the white Volkswagen utility was hit by thieves who broke in to steal a wallet, cash, licence and the man's ID.
"The stolen property has since been used in a number of fraud offences where the cards have been used from his wallet," Inspector Williams said.
Inspector Williams said in many instances laptops, phones, cameras and wallets had been left in cars, or vehicles had been left unlocked.
"The amount of steal from motor vehicles and motor vehicle thefts we're seeing at the moment, most are opportunistic thieves going up people's driveways, trying people's doors," he said.
"People need to lock up, don't leave keys on the bench, not keep valuables and wallets in their cars, it's a timely reminder to lock up."
