The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Two male drivers taken to Tamworth hospital with various injuries after crash on Oxley Highway at Bowlers Lane intersection in Westdale

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated January 19 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

UPDATE:

TWO men have been taken to Tamworth hospital with multiple injuries after a T-bone crash on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.