TWO men have been taken to Tamworth hospital with multiple injuries after a T-bone crash on Thursday.
The man in his 30s and the man in his 70s were both behind the wheels of the Toyota Hilux ute and Mitsubishi Magna sedan when they collided just before 12.30pm.
The collision occurred at the intersection of the Oxley Highway and Bowlers Lane near Westdale in Tamworth.
Ambulance paramedics prepared to rescue one of the drivers after the man in his 30s was briefly trapped for a short time.
But a spokesperson for Ambulance NSW said the driver managed to get out of the wreckage, along with a man in his 70s in the second car.
The man in his 30s was treated for a head injury as well as a chest injury, which paramedics believe was caused by the seatbelt in the crash.
Officers took spinal precautions for the patient, with concerns he might have suffered spinal injuries.
He was taken by ambulance to Tamworth hospital in a stable condition.
The man in his 70s was treated for a chest injury, also believed to be from the seatbelt, as well as a large deep laceration to his arm.
He was treated on scene by paramedics before being taken by ambulance to Tamworth hospital.
The spokesperson for Ambulance NSW said the men were very lucky to escape with the injuries they did, because they said the T-bone crash could have been much worse.
The impact of the crash saw one of the vehicles pushed more than 40m away from the collision site.
NSW Ambulance Inspector Anthony McBride said "it was quite a serious accident with one car appearing to have T-boned another".
"As a result of the impact, one car ended up about 40m or so from the intersection," he said.
"Both patients were able to get themselves out of their vehicles."
Inspector McBride said multiple paramedics attended.
"Both men were taken to Tamworth hospital in a stable condition," he said.
"As we head into the final week of school holidays, we urge everyone take extra care on the roads."
Police are now investigating the cause of the crash, and both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.
