A SERIAL shoplifter has been told he should get a job to pay off more than $3700 in compensation claims, and has been banned from entering a number of businesses.
James Stephen Gourlay fronted Tamworth Local Court via video link from custody this week when he was sentenced for a spate of offending.
He was supported by family in court.
"He seems to have the attitude now that he understands he doesn't want to be back in jail," defence solicitor Paul Lewis said.
He made submissions to the court about the matter and said Gourlay had the backing of his family.
Gourlay was able to be released on Monday after magistrate Mal MacPherson handed him community-based orders.
He was also ordered to pay compensation of more than $3700, including two $1600 payments to department store House; $399 to Big W; and a total of $183.99 to the Tamworth Hotel, the Longyard Hotel and BYO Cellars in Northgate.
"It would be good if you actually did something about getting a job and paying that ... that would show your commitment to changing your life," Mr MacPherson told him.
For the duration of his year-long good behaviour orders, Gourlay was banned from visiting Big W in West Tamworth and BYO Cellars, and must have his parents with him if he wants to go to the two pubs, Centrepoint or Bunnings, where he also admitted to shoplifting from.
Extra conditions were added to the orders including to be supervised by community corrections, participate in recommended programs and treatment, and abstain from taking illegal drugs.
Mr MacPherson read documents handed up to him and told the court Gourlay's issues appeared to stem from his addiction to the drug methamphetamine, also known as ice.
He told Gourlay that if he was tempted to offend in the future, think of his parents.
"It's obvious ... it's time to draw a line in the sand and do something about it," Mr MacPherson told him.
Gourlay was sentenced for two counts of larceny and five counts of shoplifting, spanning several separate matters. The offending occurred across a few months last year, the court heard.
Gourlay was also sentenced for a string of other charges at the time.
He was handed two 12-month good behaviour orders with convictions for two counts of having custody of a knife in a public place.
He also was given the same sentence for charges of having goods in his personal custody suspected of being stolen, and driving with an illicit drug present in his blood.
Gourlay was then disqualified from driving for three months.
He was given convictions but no further penalty, noting the time he had already spent behind bars, for four driving charges; possessing a prohibited drug; and resisting or hindering police in the execution of their duty.
No action was taken for breaches of orders Gourlay was already on for domestic violence offences.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
