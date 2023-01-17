The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

James Stephen Gourlay sentenced on seven larceny, shoplifting charges in Tamworth court

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
January 18 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man can't enter Big W in West Tamworth as part of his court order. File picture

A SERIAL shoplifter has been told he should get a job to pay off more than $3700 in compensation claims, and has been banned from entering a number of businesses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.