FIREFIGHTERS have rushed to fight more than 60 blazes in the Tamworth region alone in the past week as emergency services warn of an increased fire risk.
"Grassfires can start easily, spread quickly, threatening lives, property, crops and stock," Rural Fire Service (RFS) Inspector Bron Waters said.
Hot and dry weather has taken hold and is "curing" grasslands, bringing an increased fire risk, especially as the sweltering days continue.
The Tamworth Country Music Festival has seen thousands of tourists bootscoot into town and Inspector Waters urged anyone visiting the area to be aware of what they would do in the event of a fire.
Locals should also make sure a plan is in place and known by everyone in the home.
"Residents and those visiting the area need to ensure they have an up-to-date bush fire survival plan and know what they and their family will do if a fire threatens," Inspector Waters said.
The RFS has also called on landholders to tread carefully as the region heads towards harvest.
"I urge landholders to be aware of the increased threat and the risks associated with using machinery and harvesting outdoors during these conditions," Inspector Waters said.
"Every landholder should be prepared for fire and have firefighting equipment on hand that is in good working order."
To protect properties from fire, the RFS recommended putting in fire breaks around assets and standing crops, checking farm equipment, and be aware that slasher and mower blades can spark if they hit rock or metal.
People should know the fire danger for their area and keep up to date with information by jumping on the RFS Fires Near Me app or website.
Total fire bans and harvest safety alerts may be declared in the coming days and permits may be suspended, according to the RFS.
The warning comes as about 40 on-the-ground firefighters and nearly a dozen trucks, backed by a large water bomber, fight a fire near Bundarra which has already burned through more than 800 hectares of scrub.
Earlier this month, the water bombing plane was also called to drop retardant on a grassfire near Barraba, which sparked a huge emergency response.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
