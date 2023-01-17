The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

RFS Tamworth warns of increased fire danger in region as hot, dry weather continues ahead of harvest

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated January 17 2023 - 5:04pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

FIREFIGHTERS have rushed to fight more than 60 blazes in the Tamworth region alone in the past week as emergency services warn of an increased fire risk.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.