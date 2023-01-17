The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Horse Racing: Craig Wilson reflects on 'amazing thrill' of Ezekeil's Magic Millions Country Cup win

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated January 17 2023 - 6:44pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Wilson's (left) head is still spinning after the Cody Morgan-trained Ekezeil, who he part-owns, won the Magic Millions Country Cup on Saturday. Picture by Gareth Gardner 170123GGC (2)

It is often joked that horse racing is a mug's game - but for the fortunate few, a relatively fruitless pursuit outside of the occasional win and the pure love of it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.