David John Clark to front sentencing in Tamworth court after aiming bow and arrow at man in Hanging Rock, near Nundle

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated January 11 2023 - 5:15pm, first published 5:00pm
The man will be sentenced in Tamworth court later this year. File picture

A COURT has heard a man who aimed a loaded bow and arrow at another man and threatened to kill him will look into rehabilitation after he was knocked back from another program.

