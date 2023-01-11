A COURT has heard a man who aimed a loaded bow and arrow at another man and threatened to kill him will look into rehabilitation after he was knocked back from another program.
David John Clark fronted Tamworth Local Court by video link from prison on Wednesday when the court was told he was deemed unsuitable for a residential diversionary program.
"There was an assessment for Balund-a which came back as unsuccessful," Aboriginal Legal Service defence solicitor Samuel Emery told the court.
"He wishes to consider rehabilitation options."
The court heard the 56-year-old Hanging Rock man was facing "very serious" matters.
He has pleaded guilty to charges of using an offensive weapon with the intent to commit an indictable offence; and stalking or intimidating.
Magistrate Mal Macpherson set a sentence date in March.
"I've ordered a sentencing assessment report," he said.
Clark has been behind bars since he was arrested by tactical police at a rural property on November 13.
"Bail not applied for, formally refused," Mr Macpherson said.
The agreed facts state a man had driven his Toyota Hilux to Clark's next door neighbour's place in Hanging Rock the night before his arrest, where a group of people were socialising.
He planned to head to nearby Nundle just before midnight but noticed Clark, who he knew, crouched near a hedge. The facts said Clark was armed with a one-metre bow and arrow, which he raised, and told the victim: "I'll f***ing kill you".
The man in the ute began to honk his horn and flash his lights to alert others.
He told police Clark walked to the front of the ute and pulled the bow back at full draw, facing the arrow at him in the driver's seat.
The man said he feared for his life so drove forward, striking Clark and knocking him to the ground.
He got up and walked towards his caravan swearing and making threats, with a quiver of arrows on his back.
Police launched an investigation but "due to the violence used by the accused and previous incidents relating to weapons used by the accused in police presence", a tactical response was required.
Clark was taken to Tamworth Police Station without incident and made admissions to "being silly" with the bow and arrow.
He told officers the weapon was down a mine shaft, but later revealed it was up the back of his property.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
