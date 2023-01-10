Hotels across Tamworth are already reaching capacity but locals are reaching out to festival attendees to offer up spare rooms.
Many people are flocking to the Tamworth Country Music Accommodation Facebook Group to advertise their spare beds or find last-minute rooms to rent.
"I'm passionate about giving everyone a fair go and helping people to come here," long-time Tamworth local Lyn Konz said.
Ms Konz set up the Facebook group in 2014.
"It seems [hotel] prices go up more and more every year," she said.
"This festival started as a family festival, but it's becoming out of most families' reach to attend. I decided why not set up something that helps families find an affordable alternative to their accommodation."
Once managing the Facebook group became a yearly tradition, Ms Konz enlisted the help of her friend, Rose Wadwell, who has experience promoting camping accommodation for the festival.
"I noticed she was extremely busy especially pre and post country music, so I asked if she was ok. She reached out to me as she was looking for someone who she could depend on to support her," Ms Wadwell said.
Ever since the duo has been a power couple for connecting would-be festival enthusiasts with Tamworth residents who have spare rooms.
South Tamworth local Clare Wilson is one such homeowner looking for temporary housemates.
She often rents out spare rooms in her house, but this year is the first time she's advertised to festivalgoers.
"If it helps someone to enjoy the festival with my close proximity to many of the festival's popular venues on the southern side of Tamworth, why not?" she said.
The community of house-sharers seems set to continue growing with more locals joining the Facebook group each year.
Tamworth resident Kirstie Whatmore discovered the page at the end of 2022 and is excited to welcome a family of guests into her home.
"Initially we were worried about having strangers in the house but we are not concerned now. Festivalgoers are very good people and not here to cause trouble," she said.
"If all goes well we would definitely consider making this an annual tradition."
