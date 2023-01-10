The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Two women taken to Tamworth hospital after car drove through fence at retirement village

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated January 10 2023 - 8:27pm, first published 12:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two ambulances attended. File picture

TWO elderly women have been taken to Tamworth hospital after a car drove through a fence at a retirement village.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.