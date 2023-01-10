TWO elderly women have been taken to Tamworth hospital after a car drove through a fence at a retirement village.
Emergency services responded to calls for help about 11.30am after reports of the car accident near Tamworth Gardens Retirement Estate on Johnston Street.
Two crews of ambulance paramedics were tasked to the scene.
An Ambulance NSW spokesperson said paramedics assessed two women, believed to be aged in their 80s, before transporting them.
The spokesperson said they had both been taken to Tamworth hospital for treatment.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
