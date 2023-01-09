Some rare bacterial illnesses are on the rise in NSW, with authorities calling for communities to be aware of symptoms.
NSW Health recorded more cases of meningococcal disease (IMD) and invasive group A streptococcus (iGAS) than normal in recent weeks.
NSW Executive director of health protection Dr Richard Broome said community members should be on the lookout for signs and symptoms.
"In their early stages, invasive bacterial infections including IMD or iGAS sometimes mimic symptoms of viral infections like COVID and influenza, and can also follow or occur at the same time as a viral infection," Dr Broome said.
"Rapid intervention and effective treatment for invasive bacterial infections are available and can be lifesaving."
There were 137 cases of iGAS notified in NSW between September and December last year.
Last year, there were 36 cases of IMD reported.
Signs of IMD include headache, stiff neck, dislike of bright lights and unexplained joint or limb pain. A rash of red-purple spots or bruises may also develop.
Signs of iGAS include a red, rapidly spreading skin infection which may have pus or ulcerations, and muscle aches. Any previous bruises or skin infections may become red, warm or painful.
Children may have a sunburn-like rash.
Signs of serious illness include fever, fast heart rate, cold hands and feet, mottled skin, and increased lethargy or confusion.
In children, look out for cold and mottled limbs, difficulty breathing, irritability, and high-pitched crying.
Learn more at the NSW Health website.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
