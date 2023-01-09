The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Man airlifted to Tamworth hospital with multiple injuries after car crash on Bundarra Road, near Gilgai

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated January 10 2023 - 2:36pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man was airlifted to Tamworth hospital for treatment. Picture by WRHS

A MAN has been airlifted to Tamworth hospital overnight after he was trapped in a car rollover in the New England.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.