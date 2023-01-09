A MAN has been airlifted to Tamworth hospital overnight after he was trapped in a car rollover in the New England.
Ambulance paramedics were urgently called to reports of a single-car crash on Bundarra Road, near the small town of Gilgai, just before 8pm on Monday.
The male driver, who was the sole occupant of the car, was trapped for some time after the car left the road and rolled.
Emergency services worked to free the man.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service was tasked to the scene with a critical care team on board, who helped paramedics treat the driver for multiple injuries.
He was stabilised for transport and flown by the chopper to Tamworth hospital for further treatment.
He was reportedly in a stable condition at the time.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime.
