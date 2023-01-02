AFTER 12 months at council's helm, mayor Russell Webb has made a wish list for the new year in the Tamworth region.
Cr Webb didn't expect to be postponing the city's country music festival a week out from its scheduled start last year, or relocating 280 Tamworth Regional Council staff from an asbestos-riddled building in his first year in charge.
But, a new year brings new projects and priorities.
At the top of Cr Webb's agenda is the ongoing fight to secure water for the future livability of Tamworth.
He told the Leader the issue was a hot topic of discussion between council, the state government and the opposition, with an election looming in March.
"There's been a lot of work done around this, and it's continuing to be done, and that's building a water purification plant for our industrial area," he said.
The plant would be used to supply the city's growing industrial sector.
"We will be working very closely with the state government to make sure the funding for that is made available to help build our water security for the future," Cr Webb said.
After the city was hit by months of wet weather and seven floods swallowed infrastructure and sporting fields, 2023 is the year of the roads.
Cr Webb said he will be knocking on the doors of both the state and federal governments to lock in more funding to bring "roads back into a reasonable state of repair".
With transport infrastructure deemed "vitally important" to the region, Cr Webb said he was excited to see the construction of the Intermodal Freight Facility, expected to start this month.
"Many investors are now coming from city areas and are looking at Tamworth as a good place to be and a good place to invest," he said.
"Tamworth is certainly on the radar within the state of NSW, and more widely, as a place to come and be a part of."
The project was first announced in 2015 and was slated to open in 2022, but is now expected to be complete by July.
Working on strategies to lower crime rates across the city is also high on the mayor's list of new year's resolutions.
Looking back on his first year in charge, Cr Webb said he was proud of the projects council had got off the ground, and said infrastructure had improved in "leaps and bounds".
He considered great achievements to be new playground facilities, the opening of a new pump track and climbing wall, and construction starting on the new Treloar Park tennis facility.
"It's a big win for the city and a big win for the youth of the city," he said.
"It's giving them the opportunity to have places to go and something to do."
Cr Webb said he was confident 2023 would be a year of "opportunities" for the Tamworth region.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
