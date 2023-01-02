The Northern Daily Leader
Teenage boy, 17, granted bail after on police pursuit charges after arrest near Inverell early on New Year's Day

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated January 2 2023 - 12:46pm, first published 12:00pm
The teenager fronted a children's court in Tamworth. File picture

THE DOG squad helped track down a teenager accused of leading police on a chase in a stolen car then hiding from officers in New England bushland.

