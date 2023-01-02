THE DOG squad helped track down a teenager accused of leading police on a chase in a stolen car then hiding from officers in New England bushland.
Police allege a white Mazda CX3 was stolen during a break-in at a home on Miles Street in Inverell in the early hours of New Year's Eve.
Highway patrol police said officers spotted the car on Old Bundarra Road in Inverell just after midnight on New Year's Day.
Police allege the vehicle failed to stop when directed and a pursuit was sparked, continuing through Bundarra before heading back towards Inverell.
Officers successfully set up road spikes on Thunderbolts Way near the Sandy Creek Bridge.
Police said the Mazda continued for about 2km before it came to a stop and two people fled on foot into bushland.
READ ALSO:
The police dog unit was called in and a 17-year-old man was found in nearby bushes.
Police allege the teenager was the driver during the chase and he was arrested and taken to Inverell Police Station.
He fronted a children's court in Tamworth on January 1 where he was granted conditional bail to appear in Inverell Children's Court later this month.
He has not been required to enter pleas to charges of police pursuit; driving recklessly or furiously in a speed or manner dangerous; driving a stolen car; and exceeding the speed limit by more than than 45km per hour.
He also faces allegations of not disclosing the identity of a passenger; possessing a prohibited drug; and driving without ever having had a licence.
The 17-year-old boy is not charged with the Inverell break-and-enter.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.