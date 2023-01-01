A CAMPDRAFT competitor has been airlifted to Tamworth hospital after an accident at an event in Upper Horton on New Year's Day.
Emergency services, including Ambulance NSW paramedics, rushed to respond to reports a man had been injured during the campdraft event about 2pm on Sunday.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was also tasked to Upper Horton, near Bingara, with a critical care team on board.
READ ALSO:
Paramedics and the chopper crew treated a man aged in his 50s for leg and rib injuries which he suffered in the accident.
The chopper flew him to Tamworth hospital for further treatment and he was reportedly in a stable condition at the time.
The accident comes as competitors and visitors flocked to Upper Horton for the annual campdraft and rodeo, a New Year's tradition.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.