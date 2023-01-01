The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Man in his 50s airlifted to Tamworth after campdrafting accident at Upper Horton on New Year's Day 2023

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated January 2 2023 - 1:13pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The chopper landed at the scene. Picture by WRHS

A CAMPDRAFT competitor has been airlifted to Tamworth hospital after an accident at an event in Upper Horton on New Year's Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.