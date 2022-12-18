The Northern Daily Leader
Shirley Sheehan, 63, sentenced for common assault after 'slapping' teenager on bus

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
December 18 2022 - 4:30pm
The woman was sentenced to good behaviour in Tamworth court. File picture

A BUS DRIVER has fronted court for "slapping" a teenager on the upper back as they walked past her because she had asked them to move from the backseat for misbehaving.

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

