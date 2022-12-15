For Matty Warden, it was a short walk from his East Tamworth home to Anzac Park for this interview. Waiting for him at home was his poodle, Richie.
The animal was named after the late Australian cricket captain and legendary broadcaster Richie Benaud.
Richie the poodle was a gift from Warden's mother, Sue. He cares for the dog, who recently turned three, in the granny flat he lives in at the back of his mother's house.
The autism sufferer said the benefits of having Richie included his therapeutic value. "And a guard dog too," he added.
Warden moved into the flat more than two years ago. "I have my little independence," he said.
At Chaffey Park on Saturday, Warden will notch a not so little milestone in his longstanding role as a scorer for the South Tamworth Cricket Club.
The club's clash against North Tamworth will be the 100th third-grade game he has scored. He has also scored 124 fourth-grade games, as well as 10 second- and six first-grade games.
This is his 17th season of scoring for Souths.
"It's a very good achievement," he said of the 100-game milestone. "The team appreciates me turning up and scoring every Saturday during the summer."
It keeps me out of trouble.- Matty Warden
Warden said he had "always had a fondness for numbers". "It's a special talent," he said, adding: "I just like adding up things. They call me the Stats Man."
Warden is clearly a cricket tragic. For him, it's cricket in summer and rugby league in winter. "It keeps me out of trouble," he said of sport.
To be sure, this son of Tamworth has a rewarding life. After finishing year 12 at Oxley High, he landed a part-time job at Target, where he has worked for the past 16 years.
He also helps out at the Good Price Pharmacy every Thursday morning after doing a pharmacy course at TAFE.
After losing about 30kg last year and putting on "a bit of muscle", as he put it, through weekly gym workouts and an improved diet, he heads to work feeling better about himself. He reckons he looks younger than his 35 years.
As for his autism, he said: "It doesn't really effect me. I can do most things."
South Tamworth vice president Kevin Attard said Warden was "very faithful" to and an "integral part" of the club, who named him clubman of the year last season.
"Matty loves scoring for us, especially third grade," Attard said.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
