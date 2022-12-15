DRIVING charges levelled against a man are expected to resolve after the court heard they were linked to a wild crime spree he was allegedly at the centre of.
Matthew John Riley appeared in Tamworth Local Court by video link this week when lawyers said negotiations had been successful.
The court had previously been told the driving charges, from Dunedoo, were double-ups with charges the 32-year-old was facing in Tamworth because two police officers had been involved.
The allegations were levelled in the wake of Riley's dramatic arrest at a Willow Tree truck stop in July, which saw police swarm the area in response to an alleged crime spree that first broke out in the Dunedoo area.
Magistrate Julie Soars flagged at the time that delays would not be tolerated if negotiations between the defence and prosecution broke down.
"Plea must be entered, no exceptions, unless resolved," magistrate Julie Soars said on Wednesday. "Are they duplicate charges?"
"Yeah," Riley replied.
His defence solicitor Garry Johnston quickly jumped in to confirm the state prosecuting authority, the DPP, had agreed to representations he had made.
"Linked to indictable matters, may be resolved as part of that process?" Ms Soars asked.
"100 per cent," Mr Johnston replied.
Ms Soars said that meant she would not require a plea and she adjourned the case to the same January date as the more serious matters.
"Hopefully you'll make some progress," she told Riley.
"Thank you, Your Honour," he replied.
The three charges include driving with a cancelled licence; not obeying the directions of police; and driving recklessly or furiously in a speed or manner dangerous.
Riley has been behind bars since his July arrest.
He made no application for release in court on Wednesday, and Ms Soars formally refused it.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
