Matthew John Riley's Dunedoo driving charges adjourned in Tamworth court

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
December 2 2022 - 5:30am
The man was taken into custody after his dramatic arrest at a Willow Tree truck stop and was brought before the court in Tamworth. Picture supplied

NEGOTIATIONS are on foot for a man who faces "duplicitous" driving charges but a magistrate has warned delays will not be tolerated.

