NEGOTIATIONS are on foot for a man who faces "duplicitous" driving charges but a magistrate has warned delays will not be tolerated.
Matthew John Riley did not need to appear in Tamworth Local Court this week when his case was adjourned to later this month.
The court heard the 32-year-old had another matter listed before the court in January, but magistrate Julie Soars said it was inappropriate to hold the driving charges over until then.
Solicitor Max Dixon from the state prosecuting authority, the DPP, said he understood both matters had similar charges.
"They're very much linked," he told the court.
Defence solicitor Garry Johnston explained the Dunedoo driving charges before the court that day were essentially duplicitious with the other matter because two police officers had been involved.
He said the prosecution and defence were in discussions.
"I made representations from the very outset, the problem is they went from the police then to the DPP," Mr Johnston said.
Ms Soars said she was concerned Riley could be prejudiced if the negotiations broke down and he then had to wait until January to come back before the court.
"Despite the best endeavours of people, things happen," she said.
The Dunedoo matters would be prosecuted in the local court, while the other matter is with the DPP.
"Matters move much more slowly when the DPP is involved," Ms Soars said.
"The court needs to be run efficiently ... I'm not going to put up with delays."
She adjourned the driving charges for two weeks.
"That's the last adjournment while people think about what they're going to do," she said.
On the matter before the court that day, Riley has not had to enter pleas to allegations of driving recklessly or furiously in a speed or manner dangerous; not obeying the direction of police; and driving while his licence was cancelled.
Riley was arrested at a Willow Tree truck stop in July and has been behind bars since.
