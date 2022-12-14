Ever since Abbie Peet stepped onto an athletics track, the Tamworth teenager has broken barriers and records.
One of the best young runners in the country, the Calrossy Year 8 student is fresh from a golden and record-breaking performance at the Australian All Schools Track & Field Championships in Adelaide.
The 14-year-old, who has mild cerebral palsy, returned home with three gold medals from three events after winning the under-15s para athlete 100m, 200m and 800m.
But for Peet and coach Jay Stone, the measure of how well she performed wasn't just the medals. In two of the three events she ran personal best times and eclipsed the time targets they had set.
"I was pretty happy," Peet said of how she went.
"Especially with the 200m and the time."
In what were some testing conditions with the mercury hitting 35, she broke 33 seconds for the first time, running 32.95secs. The goal had been to go under 33.
Earlier in the 100m, she had run 15.90secs to not only eclipse 16 seconds for the first time but also set a new Australian record for her T36 classification.
The 800m was the only event she didn't achieve the time she had hoped in, but it was the last event on her program and from what Stone thought watching the livestream, she probably went out "a bit too fast" on the first lap so didn't have as much energy to bring it home.
She was still "completely dominant", even beating a few of the older girls with the under-15s and under-20s divisions being combined.
Peet said the results felt a "great reward" for all of her hard work. Supplementing the three days she does on the track, she also does strength and conditioning training and regular physio.
She will have a few days off but not too long with a busy few months of competitions from late January leading into the Australian Junior Track & Field Championships in April.
At this year's titles, she won gold in the 400m and 800m, silver in the 100m and bronze in the 200m, breaking the national record in the 100m, 200m and 800m in the process.
For next year stepping up an age division, one of the things Stone will really be working with Peet on is her strength and stability at the start.
"We've been wanting to work on Abbie's start but didn't want to mess with it too much before the nationals," he said.
"It does take a bit of time for her to get up."
"[But] Once Abbie gets rolling there's no stopping her."
In saying that, her 100m start in Adelaide was, he said, probably the best start he's seen her do.
"After 10m she was right up there with them which isn't always the case," he said.
Working with Peet for a little over a year, one of the things Stone has been most impressed with is her adaptability.
Due to the nature of para-athlete sport, the events she is probably best suited to aren't necessarily the ones she can compete in.
"The 400m and 800m are where she really excels but they aren't offered," he said.
At the Paralympics, which is the dream, only the sprint distances are currently available for her classification.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.