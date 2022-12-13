Michael Buckley is not one for wasting time.
Ten years ago, he was an aspiring horse trainer looking to make a name for himself in the industry.
Less than two years ago, he arrived in Tamworth to take up the reins (pardon the pun) of the Tamworth Jockey Club as general manager - a position he hoped would help lead him to the next stage of his career in roughly three to five years.
In actuality, it has taken just over 18 months for Buckley to happen upon an opportunity that was "too good to say no to".
As of January 2023, he will begin work as the new Racing NSW Country senior executive assistant.
"I had seen the job advertised and had a couple of people suggest that it'd be a good role for me given that I'm already involved in country racing in NSW," Buckley said.
But the 33-year-old does not relish the thought of leaving Tamworth. Initially, when he made the move northwest after leaving his former role at the Newcastle Jockey Club, he thought his new home would be like any other.
That expectation was soon shattered when Buckley was warmly embraced by the community.
"I'm sad to be leaving Tamworth," he said.
"I've thoroughly enjoyed my time here ... I've settled into the community really well, the Tamworth Roos [for whom Buckley played] were probably instrumental in the early days of getting settled.
"I didn't think I would come to Tamworth and enjoy my time as much as I have and settle in as well as I have. [Leaving is] definitely going to be sad."
His new position, for which he will relocate to Sydney, will have Buckley working as part of Racing NSW Country to oversee the operations of regional clubs across the state.
In effect, he said, it is a "liaison communications medium" which will require him to "be that conduit between them and Racing NSW".
"It's just to keep everyone in the loop and in the know, and ensure that country racing continues to go from strength to strength," he said.
It is a job for which Buckley should be well-suited, as the Tamworth Jockey Club has enjoyed a period of strong growth during his tenure.
When asked to recall his fondest moments over the last 18 months, Buckley couldn't pick just one.
"The big thing I dealt with early in my time in Tamworth was seeing the jockey club change its entity from incorporated to limited," he sad.
"The business structure change was big. There was also seeing the new $1.6 million sand track redevelopment, being involved in that process, and appointing a new board September last year was big for the club.
"I think the performance of the club overall in my time has been great."
