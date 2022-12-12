The Northern Daily Leader
Adam Williams wins gold in under-18s boys 3000m at Australian All Schools Track and Field Championships

By Samantha Newsam
Updated December 12 2022 - 9:29pm, first published 8:00pm
It's been a big few days for Adam Williams winning the North West Sportsperson of the Year and nationals gold. Picture by Peter Hardin

Adam Williams' eight year nationals journey reached a golden crescendo in Adelaide on the weekend with the Farrer student taking out the under-18s boys 3000m at the Australian All Schools Track and Field Championships.

