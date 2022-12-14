It was all about girl power for Zone 5 at the Pony Club NSW show riding championships held in Glen Innes on the weekend.
Kootingal and District Pony Club's Olivia U'Ren, Tamworth's Matilda Alderton and Gunnedah's Jessica Swain all won rider or pointscore reserve champion ribbons to headline a strong showing from the all-female contingent.
Zone delegate to state Jude Alston was really happy with how the all riders performed.
"They did extremely well," she said.
"It's along time since they've had serious competition like that with COVID and all the wash outs."
The equitation championships, which Kootingal were due to host, have been postponed twice. The showjumping championships have also had to be cancelled at least once, with the wet weather, particularly playing havoc with the calendar.
As well as picking up the reserve champion ribbon in the 15 and under-17 years pointscore, U'Ren's Karraba Park Brooke was adjudged the champion show hunter galloway and overall supreme hunter horse.
Alderton on Windason Park Waratah was the reserve champion rider for the 11 and under-15 years while Swain on Flash Dance TR, finished the reserve champion for the 11 and under-13 years pointscore, with Flash Dance TR also deemed the reserve champion show hunter pony.
Tamworth's Caitlyn Vaughan also picked up a reserve champion ribbon with Drumora Danny for the champion show hack, and Kootingal's Harper Charlesworth with McArthurparc Rememberance for the champion show pony.
