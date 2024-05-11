The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'We loved it': Gagai-led Knights secure gritty win at Scully Park

By Zac Lowe
May 11 2024 - 7:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dane Gagai captained the Knights to a 20-14 win in Tamworth, and kicked two conversions from four opportunities. Picture by Gareth Gardner.
Dane Gagai captained the Knights to a 20-14 win in Tamworth, and kicked two conversions from four opportunities. Picture by Gareth Gardner.

In the end, getting the win was what mattered to Adam O'Brien.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.