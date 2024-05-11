'We loved it': Gagai-led Knights secure gritty win at Scully Park

In the end, getting the win was what mattered to Adam O'Brien.
It was not the cleanest victory the Newcastle Knights coach had overseen. And it might result in some players lost to injury and potential suspension. But their 20-14 victory over the Wests Tigers this afternoon at Scully Park was about picking up two points in what he correctly expected to be a gritty, unforgiving game.
"Without stating the obvious, that was the main thing. Let's just bank these two points and make it a somewhat enjoyable bus trip home tonight," O'Brien told media in the aftermath of the game.
"Certainly our review will have some moment, like Brody Jones chasing down that line break and Bradman [Best] chasing down seven-odd line breaks, there'll be some really good stuff, and there'll be some stuff that will be quite painful to watch at times.
"But I don't want to unpack that now, I just want to enjoy the two points."
The Tamworth weather did nothing to help either side. Rain fell throughout the first half, and both teams did well to generally keep hold of the ball and minimise turnovers.
In front of a sellout crowd of 10,107 that seemed pretty evenly split between Knights and Tigers supporters, Wests first broke through after 15 minutes through Isaiah Papali'i - who was put on report five minutes later for a trip.
Up 6-0, Wests soon lost fullback Jahream Bula to the sin bin after a late strip.
They paid the price for their carelessness almost immediately, when Newcastle winger Greg Marzhew crossed soon after.
Captain Dane Gagai missed the conversion attempt, but the Knights were on the board.
Most of the rest of the first half passed without further additions to the score - though Tigers captain Apisai Koroisau did have a try disallowed - until a beautiful chip opened the door for Newcastle's Enari Tuala to cross with just seconds remaining.
Despite trailing 8-6 at half time, Tigers coach Benji Marshall expressed pride in his side's grittiness.
"A lot of adversity today for us, and I was really proud of our boys in terms of effort," Marshall said.
"One thing that's non-negotiable in our team is effort, and we're not lacking that in any of our games."
The skies began to clear in the second half, and under the first rays of sunlight to hit Scully Park for the day, promising young Knights fullback David Armstrong got Newcastle off to the perfect start in the 43rd minute, making the most of a Bradman Best line break.
"He was great," O'Brien said of Armstrong.
"He's dangerous, his pace is certainly something that we've needed for the early part of the season. Everyone's really rapt for him, he's a good kid and he works really hard."
Papali'i replied for the Tigers with his second try 10 minutes later, but when Best scored one of his own in the 64th minute, it continued what O'Brien described as a "bloody good game for him" and seemed to be the final nail in Wests' coffin.
The door was left slightly ajar when Newcastle's Daniel Saifiti was sin-binned and put on report with seven minutes to go, but Wests could only cross the line through Brent Naden with 60 seconds left on the board.
The Knights' third-straight win was the Tigers' sixth-straight loss, but it came at a cost. With Saifiti and Jackson Hastings on report, and Tyson Gamble off with a suspected broken foot at half time, their line-up could look quite different come their round 11 game against the Gold Coast Titans next Saturday.
But, hooker Jayden Brailey said, they will not forget the experience of playing in Tamworth in a hurry.
"We loved it as a playing group," Brailey said.
"We stay out at Farrer, we love getting amongst the community. We consider Tamworth an extension of the Hunter region, it's not too far from home, and the community's unreal. The people are so nice to us."
