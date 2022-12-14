The Northern Daily Leader

AFL North West: Stuart and Emily Goldfinch become first father-daughter coaching combination in NSW football

By Zac Lowe
Updated December 14 2022 - 3:48pm, first published 2:30pm
Emily and Stuart Goldfinch will be the first father-daughter combination to coach senior football in NSW. Picture by Gareth Gardner.

Stuart and Emily Goldfinch, like many parents and children, used sport as a way to connect and become even closer.

