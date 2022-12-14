Stuart and Emily Goldfinch, like many parents and children, used sport as a way to connect and become even closer.
But when the competitive fire runs hot, as it does for Emily, even the closest families can butt heads.
"I'm very competitive, especially when it comes to AFL," Emily said.
"Having played under Dad, with him being coach, many times has had its challenges."
The two, however, feel nothing but excitement about their latest assignment, as they become the first father-daughter pair to coach a senior team in NSW Aussie Rules.
"It's an honour," Stuart said.
"There are plenty of father-son, father-daughter player combinations across all levels, but certainly nothing in the coaching realm at the senior level."
While her father will be the head coach of both Tamworth Kangaroos senior sides in 2023, Emily will take on the role of assistant coach and primarily focus on the women (with Matt Hall to do the same with the men).
This, she said, is an "exciting opportunity", particularly considering the sizeable space left by Shannon Campbell, the 2022 women's coach who Emily sees as a trailblazer in North West sport.
"It's exciting, I've seen Shannon play and I've heard about her from before she was a coach as well," Emily said.
"She has quite an amazing reputation within the footy community in the region. No-one's more highly spoken of within AFLW in this region than Shannon."
The thought of filling Campbell's shoes is "a little bit nerve-wracking", but given her extensive background playing premier division footy in Sydney and experience working for AFL NSW and the GWS Giants, Emily believes she can bring a different perspective and some new skills to the role.
And despite the new coaching structure, Stuart said they were "not going to bring anything too radical or different" to the club.
Instead, he hopes to bring the Kangaroos closer together and ensure everybody's influence, including that of the committee, the players, and the volunteers, is felt and appreciated.
While Emily did play the majority of the 2022 season for the Kangaroos, she suffered health issues late in the year which left her hospitalised.
She still dealing with those ailments and is currently unable to train, but said coaching was the perfect way to remain involved in the game.
"The coaching is a bit of a lifesaver at the moment," Emily said.
"I don't have to play, but I can still be involved. I want to play, my goal is to play, but until my health is back on track, I won't be pushing it."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.