HUNTAH Hawkins may never know whether his unique artistic perspective came from his accident, or if he would have always looked at the world differently.
The young photographer lives with quadriplegia and a traumatic brain injury, and uses a powered wheelchair to move, and an assistive speaking device to communicate.
The 18-year-old was announced the overall winner of icare's Shine Arts Prize, showcasing work from participants in icare's Lifetime Care scheme and Worker's Care program.
The program provides treatment, rehabilitation and care for people who have been injured.
The theme of the competition was hope, and Mr Hawkins' images reflect where he finds it in hometown Manilla, and in himself.
"Manilla is a place of real community," he said.
"The photo drone selfie shows where I find hope, hope in myself and hope in my team.
"Shapes from above shows how much I like the beauty in drone shots, with its different lines, shapes, textures and colours all coming together."
At the age of four he was in a serious car accident, and the people in his hometown have supported his art and creations.
"Manilla is a great place to live," he said.
"Manilla and its surrounds are beautiful, which inspires beautiful artwork."
He looks forward to continuing to take photos as technology gets more sophisticated. After graduation, he plans to use the $2,000 prize money for a fabulous cruise to New Zealand.
He also enjoys tennis, wrestling and NRL, and hopes his two favourite things will collide.
"My dream is to fly a drone over the football and take action shots one day," he said.
The winning works can be seen in a week-long exhibition at 321 Kent Street, Sydney. His work can also be seen online at icare.nsw.gov.au.
