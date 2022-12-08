THE hills will come alive to the sounds of multi-cultural music this weekend.
Language will be no barrier, as a new event hopes to encourage integration across the region.
Bringing together musicians from the North West, Music on the Hill will be a celebration of culture and diversity, event organiser Maryanne Piper said.
"There's lots of multicultural groups in the region, but they're sort of their own entities," she said.
"We want to bring people together so people are mixing from all different communities.
"This will build a bridge between cultures and create a dialogue between cultures in the region through music."
The event will also mark the first official performance of 'Juno', the region's first intercultural orchestra.
Ms Piper said the concert, which will be held at St Stephen's Church in West Tamworth, would also help expand entertainment options beyond the CBD.
"There's lots going on in Peel Street but there's not really much going on in the other suburbs," she said.
"It's a reactivation and revitalisation to try and activate the unique location."
The ticketed event will be held on Saturday, December 10, with doors closing at 6:30pm.
Earlier in the day, an interactive kids literacy and music event will be held at the church from 11am.
On Sunday, the orchestra will play at 4Eva Keepsakes in Gunnedah from 2pm.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
