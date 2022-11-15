AT LEAST one horse has been killed after a single vehicle accident on Tuesday morning.
A foal died at the scene on the New England Highway at Kootingal after the crash just before 8am.
Police are investigating whether the ute struck the guard rail before it lost control and flipped onto the side of the embankment.
A vet had to be called to check on the horse and foal who were injured in the impact. The foal died at the scene and the horse was injured and being assessed by the vet.
NSW Ambulance confirmed the male driver, believed to be aged in his 60s, was assessed and treated at the scene for minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment.
Investigations into the crash are continuing.
The road has now been cleared.
A MAN has walked from the wreckage of his ute after it flipped on the outskirts of Tamworth.
The ute was towing a horse float with horses when it lost control and flipped onto its roof on the New England Highway at Kootingal just before 8am on Tuesday.
The crash occurred near the intersection of Oak Street.
Police and ambulance crews rushed to the scene, along with fire crews and found the wreckage of the ute on its roof.
A spokesperson for Ambulance NSW said the male driver, believed to be aged in his 60s, managed to climb out of the wreckage by the time emergency services arrived.
Paramedics assessed the driver who did not suffer any serious injuries.
A specialist vet was also deployed to the scene for animal welfare concerns for the horses in the float, who made it out of the trailer.
Emergency services remain at the scene and traffic is affected in both directions with crews directing motorists around the scene through intermittent lane closures.
Motorists are urged to avoid the area.
