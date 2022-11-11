COCAINE and heroin were allegedly uncovered in bags along with a man's identification when a specialist squad of police raided a Tamworth home this week.
Travis Cain Reid is set to remain behind bars over the Christmas period after he made an unsuccessful bid for release in Tamworth Local Court on Friday.
The 26-year-old is facing two counts of supplying prohibited drugs, which each carry a maximum penalty of 15 years in jail if found guilty.
Aboriginal Legal Service defence solicitor Courtney Edstein told the court Reid denied the allegations.
"Your Honour, pleas of not guilty to each sequence," she said.
Police will compile a brief of evidence in the case before Reid fronts court again in January.
The court heard the matter would not be referred to state prosecutors at the DPP and would instead remain in the local court.
Ms Edstein detailed the causes Reid had to be in the community, including for health treatment and family reasons.
She said she wouldn't characterise the prosecution case as a very strong one, and that the case would face delays.
"Strict bail conditions could alleviate the risks," she submitted.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Alix Thom opposed bail, raising concerns about protection of the community, the risk Reid could fail to appear at court, and the likelihood of further offending.
She said drugs did "damage" and were an issue in the Tamworth community.
The court heard Reid was on parole for a robbery charge when the raid was carried out in West Tamworth about 8.30am on Thursday morning.
"The defendant is subject to parole until 2023, Your Honour," Sergeant Thom said.
Magistrate Julie Soars asked if the issue in the case was "deemed supply", subject to any defences raised.
"I believe that's what the police are relying on," Ms Edstein replied.
Ms Soars ultimately refused Reid bail.
"The prosecution do say it's a strong case given where the drugs were [allegedly] found, his identification found in the bag with some of the drugs," she said.
Two counts of possess prohibited drugs are back-up charges.
Extensive investigations by Operation Mongoose police led officers to search the Cossa Street home about 8.30am on Thursday.
Police said cash, mobile phones, drugs, clothing and bags were seized for forensic examination.
Reid was arrested along with a 39-year-old woman, who will front court at a later date on charges of fraud and possession of a prohibited drug.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
