Tamworth Family Support Services (TFSS) showed a little community love by giving coffee fixes out for free on Friday.
To celebrate World Kindness Day on Sunday, November 13, TFSS gave back to people facing COVID, floods, and the cost of living crisis.
Child, youth and family services caseworker Rebecca Butler said TFSS partnered with numerous cafes to give out between 100 and 200 free coffees.
"While a free cup of coffee may not seem that big of a deal, we sort of aim to start that conversation and initiate a chain of reaction to pay it forward," she said.
"Our key message is, paying it forward doesn't have to cost money, any act of kindness can make a difference. Being kind is free."
