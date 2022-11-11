The Northern Daily Leader
Fire and Rescue NSW crews extinguish house fire in Walgett while assisting flood-hit communities

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
Updated November 11 2022 - 5:12pm, first published 4:30pm
FIREFIGHTERS tasked to the north west to assist flood-ravaged communities have shifted gears to knock over a house fire in Walgett.

