FIREFIGHTERS tasked to the north west to assist flood-ravaged communities have shifted gears to knock over a house fire in Walgett.
Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crews were dropping supplies to flood-hit farmers as part of Strike Team Juliet, when they responded quickly to extinguish the blaze on Neilly Street yesterday afternoon.
"The team was delivering food and other groceries by boat to isolated properties on the eastern side of town when it noticed a large plume of smoke," a FRNSW spokesperson said.
"The crew quickly responded to the fire, assisting local crews with incident management advice, pump and water supply, and exposure protection measures.
"The house was destroyed, but crews stopped it from spreading to neighbouring homes."
FRNSW continues to assist flood damaged communities across the north west and central west.
Efforts have been focused on Forbes, where crews are helping assess damage to homes and major infrastructure.
Attention will turn to the communities of Bourke, Condobolin and Lake Cargelligo next week, where flooding is expected to have a major impact next week.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
