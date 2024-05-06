From tractors to miniature trains: there was plenty to see at Quirindi

The rain may have kept a few people away but it didn't dampen the spirits of the organisers of 2024 Quirindi Heritage Festival.
Enthusiastic visitors formed a mid-sized crowd on the festival's Saturday despite the wet weather, and a slightly smaller crowd on the Sunday.
There was a host of activities for every age, and organisers said the annual vintage tractor trek on the Friday plus the street parade on the Saturday morning stood out as major highlights.
"The miniature steam railway was particularly popular all weekend, and three vintage headers, dating from the early 1900s and restored by committee members, drew a steady stream of interest," said organising committee representative, Beryl Manion.
Mrs Manion said many exhibitors travelled a great distance, with blacksmiths coming from Glen Innes, Walcha, Wauchope and Forbes, who put on a great show.
"Many of of the vintage car exhibitors from Sydney were chased away by the weather forecast, however, there was a great show of local cars on display," she said.
"Our dinner on the Saturday night was also particularly good with almost 90 people attending."
The two-day event draw people from as far afield as Victoria and Queensland, and from across the North West.
