Nats contender for by-election, Brendan Moylan, shares his vision

MAXIMISING benefits from the New England Renewable Energy Zone is a top priority for Brendan Moylan, Nationals' candidate in the forthcoming Northern Tablelands by-election.
The Moree solicitor beat five other candidates on Saturday, May 4, in a secret ballot to succeed retiring MP Adam Marshall.
Mr Moylan said, "law and order, improving health services, cost of living pressures and maximising the benefits of the New England Renewable Energy Zone are top of my mind" in continuing the work of Mr Marshall.
"I'm also very keen to take up the smaller and community-specific matters," Mr Moylan said.
"In the coming weeks I'll be on the road, visiting every community I can listening and talking to as many people as I can to hear their issues to ensure I can be the best possible advocate for them in Macquarie Street."
The Nationals' pre-selection battle was held at the Inverell RSM club.
More than 220 party members attended the event.
Other candidates who took a tilt at the job were Inverell Mayor Paul Harmon, Jessie Woodbridge, one-time Nationals Inverell branch chairman Steve de Gunst, Xavier Hill and Hunter New England Local Health District board member Anita Kauffman.
Following his win, Mr Moylan said he was honoured to have been pre-selected and was looking forward to continuing Mr Marshall's legacy as a hard working local member.
Mr Moylan was born and raised in the district. He grew up on the family farm at Gunnedah and went on to graduate in law from the University in New England in 2003.
He moved to Moree, initially for two years, while working in the livestock industry to help pay off his student fees.
Mr Moylan met his wife Cath at a charity ball and they have three children Lucy, 12, Rory, 10 and Milly, eight.
A date for the by-election will be set by NSW Speaker Greg Piper once Mr Marshall formally tends his resignation, expected later this month.
Other parties are yet to announce their candidates in the by-election.
Mr Marshall easily won the seat in the 2023 state election with 71 per cent of the vote. Labor's Yvonne Langenberg came second with just 10 per cent of the vote, or 5045 votes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.