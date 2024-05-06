The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News

Nats contender for by-election, Brendan Moylan, shares his vision

LR
By Lydia Roberts
May 6 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Moree solicitor and father of three Brendan Moylan will be travelling across the electorate in coming weeks, speaking with voters and listening to their issues.
Moree solicitor and father of three Brendan Moylan will be travelling across the electorate in coming weeks, speaking with voters and listening to their issues.

MAXIMISING benefits from the New England Renewable Energy Zone is a top priority for Brendan Moylan, Nationals' candidate in the forthcoming Northern Tablelands by-election.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

New England journalist

I cover the New England district. Phone me on 0477 347 108 if you have any news.

More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.