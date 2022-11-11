Welcoming World War II veterans to youngsters from Afghanistan, Tamworth's Remembrance Day was a chance to honour everyone who has made the ultimate sacrifice for Australia.
Vietnam veteran Bob Chapman said it's good to be back after past years where COVID-19 has somewhat corrupted the commemoration.
"It's great to have the public out and commemorating the day as it should be commemorated," he said.
Mr Chapman told the Leader they are starting to see an increasing number of younger people attend Remembrance Day.
"I think the young people are embracing it. They're a little reticent as far as community events go, but they're coming around," he said.
Going back to the 80's he said things were a little quiet, but it's certainly grown since then, despite the disruptions over the past few years.
"It's growing and growing every year now," he said.
"A lot of the schools and the schoolchildren are remembering and even doing projects on battles in war.
"It's very important that this goes on in the future. It's been a long time since the Boer War and before that the South African War, so we have to remember the whole lot."
And that goal is supported by a strong community of veterans in Tamworth according to Mr Chapman.
"We've got about 200 members in our sub branch now in Tamworth," he said.
"We've still got a couple of World War II guys and they range right up to the modern day conflicts of Afghanistan."
According to ex president of the Tamworth RSL sub branch Barry Follington, in a context where conflict has erupted again in places like Ukraine, Remembrance Day is even more important.
"The whole idea of this sort of thing is to remember what happened. And know what happened, because let's face it, we wouldn't be here to day without them," he said.
It's also quite simply a special opportunity for the community to come together.
"It brings everybody together and gives them all a chance to remember all aspects of war," Mr Follington said.
A small crowd also gathered at the Bendemeer Memorial Gates for their Remembrance Day service organised by the Bendemeer Ex-Servicemen Association.
The service saw visitors come from Coffs Harbour and some Royal Australian Navy ex servicemen.
Gary Stuart was thanked for a moving address, as were Bendemeer Public School student leaders for laying a wreath.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
