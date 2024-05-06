Bendemeer Art Show posts record-breaking year in win for regional artists

A rural art exhibition four decades in the making continues to inspire rural artists to dream big.
The 40th annual Bendemeer Art Show has been deemed a record-breaking success by organisers.
This year's show attracted about 450 people to Bendemeer's tight-knit rural community for a celebration of all things regional art: from oils and watercolours to sculpture and photography.
"That's our record number of people coming to see the show. We also had a record number of photographic entries thanks to our collaboration with the Tamworth Camera Club," Bendemeer Art Show Committee secretary Liz Baiocchi said.
"We're really grateful to all our sponsors because that's been one of the real clinchers in getting newer and upcoming artists: seeing the prize money we have on offer. We had more than $12,000 of prize money on offer this year, which a record for us too."
The show had hundreds of entries across seven categories including oils and acrylics, watercolours and pastels, textiles, sculptures, photographs, and more.
Most of the art on exhibition at the Bendemeer Art Show was up for sale and organisers say more than $5000 worth was sold during the two-day event.
"Some of those were from quite well-known artists and others were from some of our newer, emerging artists which is great to see because it encourages them to enter again next year," Ms Baiocchi said.
"This year we really ramped up the prizes for our junior section. Last year we just offered a winner and a runner-up in the junior. This year we had awards for each section."
The Bendemeer Art Show Committee is aiming for another record-breaking year next year and hopes this year's success will encourage more young artists in the region to pursue their passion.
But the show isn't forgetting about the region's senior artists. Ms Baiochhi told the Leader the committee has resolved to improve communication via letter drops in response to feedback from this year's event.
