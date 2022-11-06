A MAN and a woman will front court today accused of stealing a ute from a council worker and leading police on chases before hitting road spikes near Tamworth.
Police were told a council worker was routinely opening public toilets in Scone about 6am on Sunday, when a man allegedly jumped into his Isuzu D-Max ute and took off.
The worker alerted police immediately and officers launched an investigation.
More than three hours later, just after 9.30am, police from the Narrabri highway patrol command spotted the ute driving along the Kamilaroi Highway.
A pursuit was sparked and police tracked the ute to Mullaley and then onto Manilla - which covers a distance of more than 100km - before police lost sight of it.
Police were then called to reports those travelling in the ute had stolen petrol from Manilla and officers saw it driving along Fossickers Way towards Tamworth, according to police.
Police gave chase again but had to call off the pursuit when it became unsafe.
Police said road spikes were successfully deployed on Appleby Lane which deflated the ute's tyre.
The ute allegedly continued on to a property on Meldorn Lane where the driver, a 27-year-old man and his passenger, a 31-year-old woman, were arrested.
They were both taken to Tamworth Police Station and spent the night behind bars ahead of their court appearance on Monday.
The man faces a string of charges stemming from the alleged spree, including three counts of police pursuit; three counts of driving recklessly or furiously in a speed or manner dangerous; and stealing a car and driving it.
He is also charged with driving under the influence of alcohol; driving while disqualified; and refusing to submit to the taking of a blood sample.
The woman faces allegations of joyriding in a stolen car; and dishonestly obtaining property by deception.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
