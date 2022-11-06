The Northern Daily Leader
Man, 27, and woman, 31, arrested after ute allegedly taken from Scone council worker sparked police chases in Manilla, Mullaley and Tamworth areas

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated November 7 2022 - 11:07am, first published 10:45am
The ute hit road spikes near Tamworth and the pair was arrested a short time later. File picture

A MAN and a woman will front court today accused of stealing a ute from a council worker and leading police on chases before hitting road spikes near Tamworth.

