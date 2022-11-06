TWO-WHEEL tourism, bird watching, arts and food trails and building up Tamworth as a centre for human nutrition could help make the region a don't-miss destination.
A report on a draft plan designed to boost the visitor economy in the next five years will go before Tamworth Regional Council at a meeting on Tuesday.
The report said the draft strategy - called the Visitor Economy Plan - lays out a roadmap to branch out from the Tamworth Country Music Festival and tap into the potential for visitor growth.
The event is only 10 days but accounts for a fifth of the region's entire visitor economy, which is overall worth close to $300 million a year and employs 1200 people.
Consultation and research revealed the visitor economy is "underperforming".
"Now is the time for the Tamworth region to capitalise on its strengths and invest in the growth of a more sustainable and vibrant visitor economy," the report states.
"Tourism ... contributes to the vibrancy and liveability of the region."
Engagement from surveys, workshops and interviews with industry, council and the community shone a light on the major challenges the region needs to overcome, as well as themes for visitor growth.
A major issue was the "negative perception" about the effects of the recent drought, staff shortages and housing, as well as a lack of accessibility and transport options within the region.
The report put forward the idea of developing "niche markets" like bird watching and two-wheel tourism, as well as building on the Indigenous side of the visitor economy, and growing Tamworth's nightlife scene.
It suggested council collaborate further with the visitor servicing industry and potentially grow the business conference market, as well as prioritise planned precincts to stimulate the economy.
Food and arts trails could be developed, incorporating community events, to provide a more overt visitor experience, and disperse visitation across the region.
On the theme of innovation, Tamworth's food processing capabilities could be recognised to become the National Protein Centre of Australia, and position the city as the "regional capital for 'human nutrition'".
The report states the VEP aligns with council's Blueprint 100 plan as well as other council and state plans.
It's a whole-of-council strategy which also involves opportunities to engage stakeholders, industry, and the community, to boost visitor numbers year-round, spending and longer stays.
Councillors will choose whether to adopt the Tamworth Regional Council Visitor Economy Plan 2022-2027 at Tuesday night's meeting.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime.
