COUNCIL crews are working fast to patch up a road at Moore Creek that was deemed "highest priority" after floodwaters completely washed it away, isolating residents.
Langens Lane at Moore Creek is closed to traffic with repairs expected to be cost "tens of thousands of dollars".
With no detours in place, properties along the lane are currently isolated with access only available through neighbours' farms, a Tamworth Regional Council spokesperson told the Leader.
"These arrangements are unlikely to be sustainable for any length of time," he said.
"The damage occurred very quickly yesterday during the flooding event.
READ ALSO:
"The road has been cut 3 metres deep and 5 metres wide for the full width of the road reserve with significant water still flowing within the channel."
The first task for council crews is to reinstate property access, with Langens Lane road work on council's "highest priory" list.
Crews commenced work on site on Wednesday and Tamworth mayor Russell Webb said the road "could even be fixed by the end of the day".
"That's not to say it won't get washed away again in the next flood," he said.
"There are many roads in our local government area that are in a similar or worse condition than Langens Lane and council crews are out there working, or aim to be as soon as they can get to them."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.