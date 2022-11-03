A RESCUE boat crew has saved two people from the roof of a truck after it became stranded in fast-flowing floodwater.
The State Emergency Service (SES) flood boat team from Boggabri was tasked to Cox's Bridge on Grain Valley Road overnight after urgent calls for help.
An SES spokesperson said a truck had driven onto the flooded bridge and the fast flowing water had pushed it up against the bridge barrier.
The spokesperson said the front wheel of the truck was over the edge of the bridge, which drops off about three metres into the raging creek.
The SES boat crew managed to reach the truck in the dark and safely rescue the two occupants, who had climbed onto the roof.
"Those guys are very lucky," the SES spokesperson said.
MORE FLOOD COVERAGE:
The SES reminded everyone to pay close attention to road closed signs and never enter floodwater, even if there is no sign.
The SES urged locals to remember the messaging "if it's flooded, forget it" and "turn around, don't drown".
More than a dozen people were rescued from dangerous floodwaters in the Tamworth region in the past couple of days.
Boggabri is bracing for the flood peak to arrive and the highway between the town and Gunnedah has been cut after being submerged by water.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has warned the Namoi River at Boggabri may reach around 8.2m Thursday evening with minor flooding. Further rises are possible.
Narrabri is also expecting flooding.
The BOM predictions mean low-lying areas of both Boggabri and Narrabri and surrounds may be affected by dangerous floodwaters.
More warnings and updates are on the SES and BOM websites.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.