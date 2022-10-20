The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Pink Ribbon Ride to take off from The Pub in Tamworth on Saturday as part of event to raise money for breast cancer

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
October 20 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Event organisers Brendon Clarke, Ian Campbell and Noel Collins are gearing up to ride for a good cause. Picture by Gareth Gardner

BLACK LEATHER will be replaced with hot pink high-vis this weekend when a squad of motorbike and car enthusiasts hit the road with a roar.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.