BLACK LEATHER will be replaced with hot pink high-vis this weekend when a squad of motorbike and car enthusiasts hit the road with a roar.
The Pink Ribbon Ride is sure to capture the eyes - and ears - of anyone nearby, when the event kickstarts in Tamworth for the first time since COVID-19 on Saturday morning.
"It's a pretty important cause ... we're just doing what we can to keep that rolling," co-organiser Brendon Clarke told the Leader.
The barbecue will be fired up cooking bacon and egg rolls at The Pub on Gunnedah Road from 8am, coffee will be brewing inside, and cars and motorbikes will start thundering in.
Mr Clarke said the riders will gear up and take off to paint the town pink on a trip from The Pub to Lake Keepit, across to Manilla then back into town by about midday, or shortly after, for raffles, music and prizes.
He said he was looking forward most to "getting everyone together in their pink" and raising money for a good cause.
The community is welcome to dress up, head along to the event, experience the car and bike show, and get involved for a gold coin donation. Any riders wanting to sign up for the two-hour trek can do so between 8am and 10am on the day at The Pub.
Mr Clarke said the annual event had lots of support from local businesses.
All money raised will go directly to the Cancer Council's Pink Ribbon campaign about breast and gynaecological cancers.
Organisers will make any announcements about wet weather closer to the event.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
