Three teenagers will face court today charged in relation to the theft of two cars in Gunnedah earlier this week.
Officers from Oxley Police District began their investigations on Sunday, after reports a Honda Civic and Nissan Pathfinder had been stolen from the carpark of a Marquis Street unit block.
Both vehicles were located on fire later the same day, the Honda at Booloocooroo Road about 3.30am and the Nissan at Wandobah Road about 2.25pm.
Following inquiries, investigators executed search warrants at two homes in Gunnedah from 9am yesterday.
Three teenagers - two aged 16 and one 15 - were arrested and taken to Gunnedah Police Station.
They were each charged with aggravated break and enter commit serious indicatable offence, steal motor vehicle and be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner.
All three were refused bail to appear before a children's court today.
