Rivers are flooding and dams are overflowing, but Tamworth Regional Council is still asking the community to turn off the tap.
Council water sustainability officer Louise Cadell encouraged Tamworth residents to participate in the national Water Night next Thursday.
She said it was still important to practice water conservation, even when there's too much of the stuff, "because we get out of practice".
"We never know as Australians when the next drought is going to take place. Last time the dams were full and within a short amount of time they were empty again," she said.
"And we had three years of drought and we got to level five water restrictions.
"At the moment yes, it's raining a lot, but we don't know when it's going to end."
Held during National Water Week, Water Night challenges residents of cities to not use taps, flushing toilets, showers or baths between the hours of 5pm and 10pm on October 20.
Ms Cadell said the Tamworth council has been involved in the challenge for three years. The city is under permanent water conservation measures, even in full flood.
The council officer, who is registering for the conservation challenge herself, said other council staff would take part as well and encouraged all residents of the city to get involved.
She said it was vital to continue education about water usage and sustainability.
"Water Night is about taking stock of how we subconsciously use water every single day. I mean, how many times do you reach for the tap in a day?
"If you gave me the answer, you might say nine times a day, whereas it's more likely 16 times a day. It's more just keeping tabs on how many times you do reach for the tap and appreciating that maybe sometimes we do waste water day to day and decreasing that wastage."
Across the Tamworth region the average daily consumption of water in 2022 is 21 megalitres. Water use has been on a downward trend in Tamworth for the last 30 years.
Tamworth residents can sign up to the water night event at the Water Conservancy website.
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
