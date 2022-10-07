The Northern Daily Leader
Vittorio Stefanato pleads guilty to murdering Christine Neilan on January 8, 2020 at Lightning Ridge

By Margaret Scheikowski
October 7 2022 - 4:00am
Christine Neilan's body was found in bushland in the NSW opal mining town of Lightning Ridge. Picture supplied by NSW Police

A tourist attraction operator has admitted to murdering a woman whose body was found in bushland in the NSW opal mining town of Lightning Ridge.

