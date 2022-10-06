Gurpreet Singh spent 15 years battling to become an Australian citizen.
On Thursday, the accountant finally gave up his Indian citizenship, becoming an official Aussie.
Friends travelled from Adelaide to watch him walk up to a stage at the Tamworth Town Hall and take the paperwork from Tamworth mayor Russell Webb.
Manpreet Kaur and Mr Singh both took the citizenship plunge.
"It's success for us. A blessed day, I think," she said.
They were two of nearly 150 people from 22 nationalities from across the world who became Australians at the biggest ceremony in memory on Thursday.
She moved to Australia in 2015, and spent the next seven years trying to become an Australia.
Ms Kaur works at pharmacist at House Pharmacist and Mr Singh works as an accountant at Slack-Smith Financial.
He said the holdup was "the process, basically".
"I was here on a student visa to start with, and I did my studies," he said.
"And then you got to go through some points. Testing, you know, for the Australian immigration. And then I applied for it, but I wasn't really eligible for it. So I had to get more work experience, better English, to get there."
The celebrated the achievement in a dinner with friends on Thursday night.
"I think it's just a great country to be in, with a lot of opportunities. It's very multicultural country; they welcome everyone very nicely here," he said.
Cr Webb presided over the ceremony and said it was the largest citizenship ceremony he'd seen. He said it was great to see so many people decide to make Tamworth home.
People from as far as Denmark, China, Egypt and South Africa took the final step to citizenship, but the largest single group was Fillipinos.
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
