The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Gunnedah delegation touches down in Tonga to recruit skilled and unskilled workers

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
October 6 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A sister city agreement was signed between Gunnedah and Kolomotu'a, Tonga in June. Picture by Gunnedah Shire Council

A PLANE ride across the sea could bring the answers to bolstering the workforce and filling job vacancies in the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.