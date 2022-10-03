Tamworth's Salvation Army HQ is turning 20, and the church wants you to help celebrate the milestone.
Major Tony DeTommaso said the centre on Goonoo Goonoo Road, opened in 2002, is more than a chapel for weekend services.
He said about 20 people a week front up at the facility looking for emergency help, with the army also offering financial counselling and advocacy, among other services for the needy. The block is also used by Meals on Wheels.
"Other various clubs rent it out to use it ... it's really just a community centre," he said.
"We have people that come there weekly for assistance in part of that building there, at a place there where we cook meals.
"We store things to help the community - as in goods, food and so on."
Major DeTommaso said the facility becomes "a toy factory" in December, in advance of the church end-of-year giving campaign.
The facility was opened on October 19, 2002 by Commissioner Ian Cutmore, global army chief General John Gowans and Territorial Commander Brian Morgan, all of the Salvation Army.
The army will celebrate the 20th anniversary on October 23, kicking off after a church service.
Couple Majors Tony and Yan DeTommaso will celebrate their own anniversary next month. The husband and wife duo took over as the new corps officers of the Tamworth church in November 2021.
Mr DeTommaso said the town had proven very hospitable to the newcomers.
Anyone is welcome to attend the BBQ lunch commemoration of the Salvation Army centre, but he asked people looking to attend to RSVP by October 16.
"It is important," he said.
"People have, over the period of time that it's been in that location, have got to know that's part of the Salvation Army in Tamworth."
