AN interstate artist has been enlisted to boost the tourism potential of the Liverpool Plains.
Perth-based muralist and animator Peter Ryan will be the creative brain behind the Quirindi silo art project.
But there's a catch, he's never painted a silo.
"I've done big and small murals, but never the scale of a silo before," he said.
To prepare for the challenge, Mr Ryan is in the process of calculating how much paint he will need and transferring his design into a grid.
"I'm working out exactly how many grid boxes I need and then it's all about joining the dots and filling the lines," he said.
"Then you step back and hope it all looks like you planned on paper."
The design will be revealed to locals as the silo is painted.
But Mr Ryan said the painting would include a collage of different things related to the shire's past, present and future.
As an animator, Mr Ryan will be collaborating with Illuminart to create interactive projections that will be displayed on the silos.
"I'm all for big ideas and pitching cool new things that can keep people in town," he said
Once the silo is complete he hopes to install QR codes at the site, which tourists can scan to learn about what the shire has to offer.
Liverpool Plains Business Chamber president Sally Alden said the silo art was in line with the shire's economic development strategy.
"If we can get tourists in, they can spend money, they can stay," she said.
"That could lead to further housing developments, further access to childcare and schooling, and attract teachers and doctors to the area."
In August, the state government announced funding of nearly $200,000 for the project, which has been three years in the making.
Work on the silo is expected to start at the end of this month.
Mr Ryan will also be the special guest at the upcoming business breakfast organised by the chamber.
Ms Alden said the event would be a networking opportunity for the region.
"It's been based on our member feedback where we asked what they wanted," she said.
The breakfast will be held on November 9, and is open to all businesses and community groups across the shire.
The location will be confirmed closer to the date.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
